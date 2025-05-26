RBSE 8th results 2025 out: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 8 board exam results 2025 today. The RBSE 8th class results were released by the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Jaipur, via a press conference.

RBSE students can access their results through the official websites, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in, using their login credentials.

This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 8 exam, held from March 20 to April 2.

RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Pass percentage

Out of 12,64,618 students who appeared, 12,22,369 passed. 41,368 students got supplementary. Girls outshone boys. Girls passed with 97.24%, boys with 96.14%. Overall pass percentage: 96.66%.

RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Last years’ pass percentage

How to check and download RBSE Shala Darpan 8th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download RBSE Shala Darpan 8th results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the “RBSE Class 8th results 2025” link.

Enter your login details, i.e., District Name, Roll Number and Application Number or School NIC-SD/PSP Code.

Click on the “Submit” button, and your results will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan board 8th results 2025: How to obtain the original marksheet?

The scorecard downloaded from the official website will be provisional, and students are advised to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

RBSE Shala Darpan 8th results 2025: Last 5 years' overall pass percentage

Here's the RBSE 8th class pass percentage of the Last five years'

2024: 95.72%

2023: 94.50%

2022: 95.50%

2021: 99.97%

2020: 91.96%