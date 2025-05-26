RBSE 8th results 2025 out: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 8 board exam results 2025 today. The RBSE 8th class results were released by the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Jaipur, via a press conference.
RBSE students can access their results through the official websites, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in, using their login credentials.
This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 8 exam, held from March 20 to April 2.
RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Pass percentage
Out of 12,64,618 students who appeared, 12,22,369 passed. 41,368 students got supplementary. Girls outshone boys. Girls passed with 97.24%, boys with 96.14%. Overall pass percentage: 96.66%.
RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Last years’ pass percentage
Here's the RBSE 8th class pass percentage of the Last five years'
2024: 95.72%
2023: 94.50%
2022: 95.50%
2021: 99.97%
2020: 91.96%
RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Minimum marks
Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subjects and aggregate to clear the RBSE Class 8th. In case, students failed in more than two subjects, they will be considered as failed and may have to repeat the academic year.