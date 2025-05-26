Home / Education / News / RBSE 8th Class results 2025 out at rajpsp.nic.in, check pass percentage

RBSE 8th Class results 2025 out at rajpsp.nic.in, check pass percentage

RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Rajasthan board has announced the RBSE 8th Class results 2025 today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Know steps to check, pass percentage, and other details

Education, Students, Student, Study
RBSE Shala Darpan 8th results 2025 released today (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
RBSE 8th results 2025 out: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 8 board exam results 2025 today. The RBSE 8th class results were released by the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Jaipur, via a press conference. 
 
RBSE students can access their results through the official websites, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in, using their login credentials.
 
This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 8 exam, held from March 20 to April 2. 

RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Pass percentage

  • Out of 12,64,618 students who appeared, 12,22,369 passed. 41,368 students got supplementary. Girls outshone boys. Girls passed with 97.24%, boys with 96.14%. Overall pass percentage: 96.66%.

 

RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Last years’ pass percentage

Total number of students, who passed the RBSE Class 8th exam this year stands at 12,22,369. This year the total pass rate was 96.66 per cent.
 

How to check and download RBSE Shala Darpan 8th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download RBSE Shala Darpan 8th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the “RBSE Class 8th results 2025” link.
  • Enter your login details, i.e., District Name, Roll Number and Application Number or School NIC-SD/PSP Code.
  • Click on the “Submit” button, and your results will appear on your screen.
  • Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan board 8th results 2025: How to obtain the original marksheet?

The scorecard downloaded from the official website will be provisional, and students are advised to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

RBSE Shala Darpan 8th results 2025: Last 5 years' overall pass percentage

Here's the RBSE 8th class pass percentage of the Last five years'
  • 2024: 95.72%
  • 2023: 94.50%
  • 2022: 95.50%
  • 2021: 99.97%
  • 2020: 91.96%

RBSE 8th Class results 2025: Minimum marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subjects and aggregate to clear the RBSE Class 8th. In case, students failed in more than two subjects, they will be considered as failed and may have to repeat the academic year.
 
 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

