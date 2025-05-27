JAC 10th results 2025 date, time: Results out today at jacresults.com

JAC 10th results 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the Matric or Class 10th exam results 2025 today, May 27, through a press conference scheduled at 11.30 am.

Students who appeared for the exam can access their results using login credentials on the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

JAC conducted the board examination from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The Class 10th examination took place from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while Class 12th examination was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The practical examination for secondary class took place from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025, while the practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce and Arts held from March 4, 2025, to March 20, 2025.

JAC 10th results 2025: Press conference

According to the Jharkhand board, the JAC Matric results released through the press conference at 11.30 am held at JAC auditorium in Ranchi.

JAC 10th results 2025 time

The JAC class 10th results announced today at 11.30 am, but students would be able to check and download their results only after 12.30 pm.

How to check and download JAC 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC 10th results 2025:

Visit the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

On the home page, check for the “JAC 10th Result 2025” link.

Enter your login details, such as roll number and other required information.

Your JAC Class 10 results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

JAC 10th results 2025: Previous year's pass percentage

Last year, a total of 4,21,678 students enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 4,18,623 candidates appeared in it and 3,78,398 passed the examination, taking the total pass percentage to 90.39 per cent. Girls performed better than boys in 2024 with a pass rate of 91 per cent, while boys managed to secure 89.70 per cent.