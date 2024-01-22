CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024 expected to be out by January 24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) effectively ended the CTET 2024 test at 4:30 on January 21, 2024. According to the authority statistics, 26,93526 applicants showed up for the test. According to the CTET 2024 test schedule, the test was conducted in two shifts from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The CTET 2024 January test was held at 235 test centres nationwide. The CTET January 2024 test was directed in offline mode (OMR based) only. The candidates can also get the unofficial CTET answer key 2024 released by different coaching centres.

CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024: Paper and pattern According to media reports, the board is expected to announce the CTET 2024 provisional answer key tomorrow, January 23, while some reports say 24 January. Whenever it is released, the applicants can view and download it from the official site at ctet.nic.in. For a fee of Rs 1,000 per question, candidates who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key may also raise objections. For the CTET 2024 test, the applicants can evaluate their tentative scores and evaluate their possibilities of qualification utilising the answer key. Each right answer is granted one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. An applicant should score a minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for reserved categories). For instance, if an applicant correctly responds to 50 questions, their total score would be 50.

CTET 2024: Steps to download Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. Step 2: Search and click on the “CTET 2024 provisional answer key” link on the homepage. Step 3: Log in with the application number and date of birth as a new page opens. Step 4: The CTET 2024 provisional answer key will showcase on the screen. Step 5: View and download the answer key carefully. CTET 2024: Insights Paper 1 is utilised to decide teacher eligibility for Classes 1 through 5, and Paper 2 is utilized to decide teacher eligibility for classes 6 to 8. As per official data, around 9,58,193 applicants had enrolled for Paper 1, while 17,35,333 candidates applied for Paper 2. 26,93,526 individuals had successfully registered for the CTET January 2024 session this year. However, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was taken by approximately 84 per cent of registered candidates.