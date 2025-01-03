CUET PG 2025: Registration started at official website, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application forms. Students who want to take admission to PG programmes in all central universities and other participating universities can register themselves at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. While the application window opened on January 2, the deadline to register for CUET PG 2025 is February 1.

Candidates will also have the chance to make changes to their CUET PG application form between February 3 and February 5, in accordance with the CUET PG dates. Exams are scheduled to take place between March 13 and March 31. In 312 places, including 27 outside of India, the exams will be administered online.

With the exception of languages, M.Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (with the exception of Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System), the question paper will be in both Hindi and English (bilingual).

CUET PG 2025: Important Dates

• Online Submission of Application Form- 02 January to 01 February 2025 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

• Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit / Debit Card / Net-Banking /UPI- 02 February 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

• Correction in Particulars- 03 February to 05 February 2025 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

• Announcement of the City of Examination- First Week of March 2025

• Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website- 4 days before the actual date of the examination

• Date of Examination- 13 March 2025 and 31 March 2025.

CUET PG 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website for CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that says, “CUET PG 2025 Application Portal"

Step 3: On the newly opened page, press on the “New Candidate Register Here" link

Step 4: Now register yourself by filling basic information like, Name, mobile phone number and email address

Step 5: Once done, log into your account by filling your application number and password.

Step 6: Enter the application form and upload your photograph and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the CUET PG 2025 application form

Step 8: Download the application form and take a printout for future use.

CUET PG 2025: Application Fee

• General- 1400 (for up to two Test Papers) 700 Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)

• OBC-NCL/GenEWS- 1200 (for up to two Test Papers) 600 Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)

• SC/ ST/ Third Gender- 1100 (for up to two Test Papers) 600 Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)

• PwD- 1000 (for up to two Test Papers) 600 Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper).

CUET PG 2025: Overview

Since 2022, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), administered by the Ministry of Education and UGC, has been used to admit students to all postgraduate programs at central universities as well as other participating universities, institutions, organizations, and autonomous colleges.

Students looking to enroll in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating institutions (such as State Universities, Deemed, and Private Universities) nationwide have a single window of opportunity thanks to the exam.