Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UGC NET December 2024 exam today: Key rules and instructions for candidates

UGC NET December 2024 exam today: Key rules and instructions for candidates

NTA is conducting the UGC NET December Exam 2024 today. Candidates can check and download admit cards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Here's key instructions every candidate should know

Exam, National exam

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UGC NET December 2024 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the UGC NET December 2024 session examination today, January 3. This is the first exam and the last exam will take place on January 16. 
 
The test for 85 subjects will be conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 respectively. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the UGC NET 2024 admit card through the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
 
NTA is conducting the examination across the country in various exam centres in an OMR (Pen and Paper) format. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.
 
 
Here are the details of the specific subject exams to be conducted in both shifts today:
  • Shift 1 (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Public Administration, Education
  • Shift 2 (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM): Economics and related disciplines, Museology, and Conservation.

Why is the NTA conducted?

The NTA aim to conduct the UGC – NET December 2024 exam for:

Also Read

College students, students

UGC NET December 2024: Registration window ends today, check details

UGC

UGC NET December 2024 registration process begins, here's how to apply

Exam results, results

UGC NET Result 2024: NTA scorecards, Cut-Off released at official website

UGC NET result

NTA announces results of UGC NET; 112,070 candidates qualify for PhD

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024: NTA expected to release results soon on official website

(i) Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor
(ii) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D and 
(iii) Admission to Ph.D.

UGC NET December 2024 exam: Rules and instructions

All the candidates appearing for the UGC NET examination should carry a printed copy of their admit card, a passport-sized photograph, and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport) matching the name on the admit card. 
 
Candidates should note that personal stationery, rough sheets or pens are also prohibited in the exam centre as these items will be provided by the authorities.
 
Apart from all this, the use of electronic devices is strictly forbidden, and consuming food or beverages is also not allowed. Before heading to exam halls, candidates are advised to read and follow all instructions on their admit cards carefully.
 
The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination. Entry wouldn’t be permitted to candidates inside the examination centre before the stipulated time mentioned in the admit card.

More From This Section

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Mains 2025 Exam Date: Paper 1 schedule released, exam pattern revised

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025: Admit Card to be released on January 7, check details inside

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

School enrolment falls by 3.7 mn in 2023-24, shows education ministry data

CTET 2024

CTET 2024: Answer Key released at official website; link to download

RRB exam

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024 out; here's how to check and download

Topics : UGC NET exam results National Testing Agency Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon