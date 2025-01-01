IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024 out; here's how to check and download

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB clerk mains result today, January 1, 2025.

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS main examination can check the exam results through the official website ibps.in, by using their login credentials.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2024 for phase 2 was held on October 6, 2024, for the Office Assistant post.

IBPS RRB Prelims exam 2024 was held on August 10, 17 and 18, 2024, and the result was out on September 27, 2024. Aspirants who clear both exams will get shortlisted and posted as Administrative Assistants (Multi-Purpose) in Rural Banks across the country.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024: Important details

Post: Clerical Cadre (Regional Rural Banks – RRB)

Clerical Cadre (Regional Rural Banks – RRB) Organiser: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Vacancies: 5800

5800 IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam date: October 6, 2024

October 6, 2024 IBPS RRB Clerk Mains result date: January 1, 2025 (tentative)

January 1, 2025 (tentative) Login credentials required: Registration number or roll number and date of birth or password

Registration number or roll number and date of birth or password Official website: ibps.in

How to check and download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website:ibps.in

On the homepage, check for the “CRP RRBs”

On the new page, check for the “Common Recruitment Process- Regional Rural Bank Phase XIV”.

Now click on “Result Status of Online Mains Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIV-Office Assistants (Multipurpose)”

Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy).

Once you enter your credentials, click on the “Login” button.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result will appear on the screen.

What are the details mentioned on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024?

Here are the details mentioned on the scorecard below: