CTET 2024: Answer Key released at official website; link to download

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 answer key has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET 2024 December answer key is available for download and review on the official website at ctet.nic.in, for candidates who took the test. The candidates can also check the response sheets on the official website.

The official notice says, “If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. There fund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

CTET 2024 Answer Key released: Insights

By January 5, candidates have the opportunity to object to the CTET provisional answer keys. Only when a non-refundable cost of Rs 1,000 per question has been paid can challenges against the answer key be allowed.

The Board's judgment regarding the challenges will be final once the objection period has ended, and no more communication will be accepted. The two-and-a-half-hour CTET December 2024 exam was administered by CBSE on December 14 and 15 in two shifts. Paper 1 was given to students in Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 was given to students in Classes 6 to 8.

However, if the Board accepts the challenge like, if the subject notices an error in the answer key, a policy decision will be made and the applicant will receive a refund of the cost.

CTET December 2024 Answer Key: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for the CTET 2024 answer key

Step 3: Now, fill in your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Press on submit and download the provisional answer key.

Step 5: Cross-check your answers in your response sheet with the provisional answer key.