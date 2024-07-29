CUET UG 2024: Results announced at exams.nta.ac.in, check details inside

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official websites of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in. The CUET UG exam was conducted in a hybrid mode (OMR/pen and paper+computer- based test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. The NTA also held a re-test on July 19 for affected candidates. The result was previously scheduled to be declared on June 30. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CUET UG Result 2024: Steps to download results Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

On home page, press on the CUET UG scorecard download link

Fill in your application number and date of birth.

Submit and view the CUET UG result.

Take a printout of the scorecard for later use.

CUET UG 2024 Results: Insights

According to the CUET UG 2024 result data, 10,07,645 registered for the English subject, and 8,22,518 appeared. The majority of registrations was recorded from Uttar Pradesh with 3,47,736 students, second from Delhi with 156412 applicants. An overall of 99,835 candidates registered from Bihar, 90,568 registered from Jharkhand, and 82,181 registered from Rajasthan.

As per the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 2,34,210 candidates skipped this year's university admission test.

In the recent CUET UG 2024 results, 8,024 students with Business Studies got full marks of 200. Political Science comes in second with 5,141, followed by history with 2,520, and English with 1683.

11,13,610 of the 13,47,820 unique applicants who signed up for the Common University Entrance Test UG 2024 showed up. The general category had the most absentees, while the EWS category had the lowest.

CUET UG 2024: Result Statistics

• Number of registered candidates (Unique) — 1347820

• Number of Unique Candidates Appeared — 1113610

• Number of Subject Test Administered (Registered) — 5771668

• Number of Subject Test Administered (Appeared) — 4621670

• Male (Unique Candidates) — 717248

• Female (Unique Candidates) — 630565

• Third gender (Unique Candidates) — 7

• PwD (Unique Candidates) — 4461

• General (Unique Candidates) — 543996

• SC (Unique Candidates) — 144851

• ST (Unique Candidates) — 88097

• OBC (Unique Candidates) — 482552

• EWS (Unique Candidates) — 88324

• Number of participating universities — 283

CUET UG 2024: Raise Objection

The National Examination Agency (NTA) has likewise offered a chance to raise objections with the results. NTA has said that if any applicant has any complaint, the person in question can register in the span of 24 hours of the arrival of the outcome.

Candidates must send their complaints via email to rescuet@nta.ac.in with the application number, name, subject code/subject name, and exam date.

Prior to delivering the final result, NTA announced the answer key of CUET UG on Thursday. The answer key received 9512 objections from NTA. Out of which 1782 were unique. The final result was prepared after resolving these objections.

CUET UG Result 2024: What's next?

With the declaration of CUET UG results, the participating universities will set cut-off marks for admission to different courses and qualified applicants can apply respectively.

The admission method of universities is supposed to start soon. For additional information, candidates can visit the respective universities' admission portals. Notably, CUET UG will not have centralized counseling.