Delhi school blast: NIA, NSG teams join probe; CM Atishi blames BJP

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force on Sunday arrived at the site of explosion outside the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, in Rohini area of national capital, which was rocked by a loud explosion early this morning. National Security Guard (NSG) commandoes were also present at the site to assist in a probe by Delhi Police. A forensic team has examined the site and collected samples. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the Delhi police, no conclusive statement has been made yet on what caused the blast near the school and authorities, including the Special Cell, are investigating.

Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi stated that a loud explosion was reported this morning from the area in Prashant Vihar.

"The police team quickly reached the spot, where they detected a foul smell and found broken window panes and glass within the school premises. Senior officers, along with experts from the Forensic Department, Crime Team, and Special Cell, are conducting the investigation," Tyagi said.



The police official said, "The cause is being ascertained... It will not be right to give a conclusive statement till the investigation is completed."

The material used in the blast outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini, Delhi, resembles a crude bomb, but the details will be clear after full reports are received, according to sources at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

A final clarity will come from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, sources said. No injuries were reported, but the glass windows of nearby shops were found shattered and a parked car were damaged, police confirmed. The area has been cordoned off.

In an earlier official statement, the Delhi Police said, "Today at 07:47 AM, a PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near the CRPF school in Sector 14, Rohini. The SHO and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glass of nearby shops and a car parked near the shop were also found to be damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured."

Delhi has been placed on high alert, and police have heightened security in markets ahead of Diwali.

Meanwhile Delhi chief minister Atishi has blamed the centre-ruled BJP for the law and order situation in the national capital.

She stating that while the BJP is responsible for maintaining law and order, their track record suggests otherwise.

"The responsibility of law and order in Delhi lies with the BJP's central government. But the BJP, leaving this work, spends all its time in obstructing the work of the elected government of Delhi. This is the reason why the situation in Delhi today is like the Mumbai underworld era of the 1990s," Atishi said in a post on X.

"Bullets are being fired openly in the city, gangsters are extorting money and the morale of criminals is high. BJP has neither the intention to work nor the capability. If by mistake the people of Delhi give them the responsibility of the Delhi government, they will make the condition of schools, hospitals, electricity and water the same as the condition of law and order in Delhi today," she said.