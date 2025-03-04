CA Result 2025: The results of the ICAI CA January 2025 Inter and Foundation scorecards will be made public by the The results of the ICAI CA January 2025 Inter and Foundation scorecards will be made public by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on March 4. According to a notice posted on the ICAI website, candidates can view their scorecard by entering their registration number and birthdate at icai.org and icai.nic.in. The results date has been declared by the ICAI, however the exact time has not yet been confirmed.

The CA Inter January test was administered by ICAI on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and January 17, 19, and 21 for group II in 2024. Every day from 2 to 5 p.m., all papers were held. The dates of the Foundation course exam were January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II took place between 2 and 5 p.m., while Papers III and IV took place between 2 and 4 p.m.

ICAI Exam Result: How to Check CA results January 2025?

Candidates can follow these five easy steps to access their results:

Step 1. Visit the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in.

Step 2. Press on the ICAI CA January 2025 Results link on the homepage.

Step 3. Fill in your Registration Number and Roll Number to log in.

Step 4. Submit the details to check your CA January 2025 result.

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future use.

CA Exam Result 2025: Passing marks