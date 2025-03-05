CISF Constable recruitment 2025 Date:
CISF Constable recruitment 2025: Overview
|
CISF Constable Recruitment Notification 2025
|Recruitment Authority
|Central Industrial Security Force
|Posts Name
|Constable
|Total Vacancies
|1,161
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Vacancy Announced on
|February 27, 2025
|Application Start Date
|March 5, 2025
|Application End Date
|April 3, 2025
CISF Constable/Tradesman vacancies:
|Name of Post / Trade
|
ESM
|
G.Total
|Male
|Female
|Constable / Cook
|400
|44
|444
|49
|493
|Constable / Cobbler
|7
|1
|8
|1
|9
|Constable / Tailor
|19
|2
|21
|2
|23
|Constable / Barber
|163
|17
|180
|19
|199
|Constable / Washer-man
|212
|24
|236
|26
|262
|Constable / Sweeper
|123
|14
|137
|15
|152
|Constable / Painter
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Constable / Carpenter
|7
|1
|8
|1
|9
|Constable / Electrician
|4
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Constable / Mali
|4
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Constable / Welder
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Constable / Charge Mech.
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Constable / MP Attendant
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Total
|945
|103
|1048
|113
|1161
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: What is the salary structure for the available posts?
What is the selection process for the available CISF Constable/Tradesman posts 2025?
- Firstly, candidates must appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) to meet the prescribed physical standards and clear the efficiency test.
- The candidates' original documents will be verified to confirm eligibility.
- Candidates will be tested on their proficiency in the relevant trade.
- A written test will be conducted to check the candidate’s general knowledge and aptitude.
- Thereafter, a medical test will take place to ensure they meet the required health standards.
- Candidates who will clear all the stages will be recruited in the final merit list.
How to apply for CISF Constable recruitment 2025?
- Firstly, visit the official CISF website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
- On the home page, check for the “Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” link and click on it.
- Candidates should register themselves by entering personal details to generate login credentials.
- Fill out the application form with accurate details.
- Upload scanned copies of required documents, like photographs, signatures, and educational certificates.
- Then, pay the application fee using the provided payment gateway.
- Once the payment is done, candidates can take a printout for future reference.