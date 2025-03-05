CISF Constable recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a recruitment drive to fill a total of 1161 constable/tradesman vacancies in 2025. CISF Constable recruitment 2025 Date:

The recruitment drive aims to offer an opportunity for eligible candidates to join the security forces. The application process has started today, March 5, 2025, and interested candidates can apply online through the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF Constable recruitment 2025: Overview

A notification has been released by the CISF to recruit 1161 constables/tradesmen. The online application process has already been started. Check out the essential details about CISF constable recruitment:

CISF Constable Recruitment Notification 2025 Recruitment Authority Central Industrial Security Force Posts Name Constable Total Vacancies 1,161 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on February 27, 2025 Application Start Date March 5, 2025 Application End Date April 3, 2025

CISF Constable/Tradesman vacancies:

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: What is the salary structure for the available posts?

Candidates who will be qualified for the CISF Constable/Tradesman post will get Pay Level 3 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a salary range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month. It also includes additional allowances and benefits as per government rules.

What is the selection process for the available CISF Constable/Tradesman posts 2025?

Candidates will have to undergo multiple stages to get recruited for the CISF CISF Constable/Tradesman posts 2025:

Firstly, candidates must appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) to meet the prescribed physical standards and clear the efficiency test.

The candidates' original documents will be verified to confirm eligibility.

Candidates will be tested on their proficiency in the relevant trade.

A written test will be conducted to check the candidate’s general knowledge and aptitude.

Thereafter, a medical test will take place to ensure they meet the required health standards.

Candidates who will clear all the stages will be recruited in the final merit list.

How to apply for CISF Constable recruitment 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2025:

Firstly, visit the official CISF website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the “Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” link and click on it.

Candidates should register themselves by entering personal details to generate login credentials.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload scanned copies of required documents, like photographs, signatures, and educational certificates.

Then, pay the application fee using the provided payment gateway.

Once the payment is done, candidates can take a printout for future reference.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.