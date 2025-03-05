Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CISF recruitment 2025: Notification for 1161 Constable/Tradesman vacancies

CISF Constable recruitment 2025: The CISF has announced a notification for 1161 Constable/ Tradesman vacancies 2025. Here's how to apply for the posts through the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
CISF Constable recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a recruitment drive to fill a total of 1161 constable/tradesman vacancies in 2025.  

CISF Constable recruitment 2025 Date: 

The recruitment drive aims to offer an opportunity for eligible candidates to join the security forces. The application process has started today, March 5, 2025, and interested candidates can apply online through the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
 

CISF Constable recruitment 2025: Overview

A notification has been released by the CISF to recruit 1161 constables/tradesmen. The online application process has already been started. Check out the essential details about CISF constable recruitment:
 

CISF Constable Recruitment Notification 2025

Recruitment Authority Central Industrial Security Force
Posts Name Constable
Total Vacancies 1,161
Mode of Application Online
Vacancy Announced on February 27, 2025
Application Start Date March 5, 2025
Application End Date April 3, 2025
 

CISF Constable/Tradesman vacancies:

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,161 CISF Constable/Tradesman posts. Check all the vacancies below: 
Name of Post / Trade      
ESM
G.Total

  Male Female  
Constable / Cook 400 44 444 49 493
Constable / Cobbler 7 1 8 1 9
Constable / Tailor 19 2 21 2 23
Constable / Barber 163 17 180 19 199
Constable / Washer-man 212 24 236 26 262
Constable / Sweeper 123 14 137 15 152
Constable / Painter 2 0 2 0 2
Constable / Carpenter 7 1 8 1 9
Constable / Electrician 4 0 4 0 4
Constable / Mali 4 0 4 0 4
Constable / Welder 1 0 1 0 1
Constable / Charge Mech. 1 0 1 0 1
Constable / MP Attendant 2 0 2 0 2
Total 945 103 1048 113 1161

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: What is the salary structure for the available posts?

Candidates who will be qualified for the CISF Constable/Tradesman post will get Pay Level 3 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a salary range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month. It also includes additional allowances and benefits as per government rules.

What is the selection process for the available CISF Constable/Tradesman posts 2025?

Candidates will have to undergo multiple stages to get recruited for the CISF CISF Constable/Tradesman posts 2025:
  • Firstly, candidates must appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) to meet the prescribed physical standards and clear the efficiency test.
  • The candidates' original documents will be verified to confirm eligibility.
  • Candidates will be tested on their proficiency in the relevant trade.
  • A written test will be conducted to check the candidate’s general knowledge and aptitude.
  • Thereafter, a medical test will take place to ensure they meet the required health standards.
  • Candidates who will clear all the stages will be recruited in the final merit list.

How to apply for CISF Constable recruitment 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2025:
  • Firstly, visit the official CISF website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the “Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” link and click on it.
  • Candidates should register themselves by entering personal details to generate login credentials.
  • Fill out the application form with accurate details.
  • Upload scanned copies of required documents, like photographs, signatures, and educational certificates.
  • Then, pay the application fee using the provided payment gateway.
  • Once the payment is done, candidates can take a printout for future reference.
 
For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

