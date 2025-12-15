Delhi schools today: Are schools closed on Dec 15 as govt invokes GRAP IV?

Delhi's and its surrounding districts' air quality index has once again dropped to the "severe" level, and locals are complaining of burning in their eyes, sore throats, and shortness of breath. The Delhi government has triggered the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 due to the deteriorating situation.

In light of this, all government and private schools, aside from the 10th standard, have been mandated to switch to a hybrid curriculum through class 11. Additionally, all public and commercial offices have been instructed to run at 50% capacity and allow the other 50% of employees to work from home (WFH).

Noida and Ghaziabad schools and coaching centres

Pre-nursery through Class V students in Noida will attend courses exclusively online till further notice. In light of the increasing pollution levels, courses VI through IX and XI will be taught in a hybrid style, combining online and physical modes whenever possible.

The District Inspector of Schools in Ghaziabad stated that while Classes VI through IX and Class XI will use a hybrid model, Pre-Nursery and Nursery through Class V will be taught online.

