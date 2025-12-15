Home / Education / News / Delhi schools today: Are schools closed on Dec 15 as govt invokes GRAP IV?

Delhi schools today: Are schools closed on Dec 15 as govt invokes GRAP IV?

The govt stated that the revised academic arrangement will stay in effect from Dec 14, 2025, and will continue until further directions are issued after the implementation of GRAP Stage-IV

Delhi schools today
Delhi schools today. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi's and its surrounding districts' air quality index has once again dropped to the "severe" level, and locals are complaining of burning in their eyes, sore throats, and shortness of breath. The Delhi government has triggered the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 due to the deteriorating situation. 
 
In light of this, all government and private schools, aside from the 10th standard, have been mandated to switch to a hybrid curriculum through class 11. Additionally, all public and commercial offices have been instructed to run at 50% capacity and allow the other 50% of employees to work from home (WFH). 

Noida and Ghaziabad schools and coaching centres

Pre-nursery through Class V students in Noida will attend courses exclusively online till further notice. In light of the increasing pollution levels, courses VI through IX and XI will be taught in a hybrid style, combining online and physical modes whenever possible. 
 
The District Inspector of Schools in Ghaziabad stated that while Classes VI through IX and Class XI will use a hybrid model, Pre-Nursery and Nursery through Class V will be taught online.
 
Until further notice, all students from pre-nursery through Class 5 will attend all classes virtually. Classes 6 to 9 will be taught in a hybrid manner that combines online and in-person instruction as needed. Students in Class 11 will also attend classes in a hybrid format.
 
The office order stated, “Keeping in view the adverse impact on the health of students… classes shall be conducted as follows from 14.12.2025 until further orders". The order further added, “All Headmasters/Principals of schools in the district and operators of coaching centres are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the above order.” 

Delhi govt's announcement for schools

“All heads of schools of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes for children up to Class IX and XI in a ‘hybrid’ mode, both physical and online, wherever online classes are feasible, with immediate effect until further orders,” the Directorate of Education stated in its official notice.
 
Wherever the option is accessible, students and their guardians will be able to attend classes virtually, according to the announcement. The order covers government, government-aided, and unaided private schools that are recognised by the Delhi Cantonment Board, DoE, NDMC, and MCD.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IITs shift to flexible, future-ready curricula amid rapid tech changes

Bill to set up single higher education regulator gets Cabinet approval

UK sees rise in Indian students, boosts research ties: UCL President

ICSI CS admit card 2025 out at icsi.edu; know how to download and more

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Registration starts, apply by Dec 24; know more

Topics :Delhi schoolsDelhi air qualityAir pollution study

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story