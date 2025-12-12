Home / Education / News / ICSI CS admit card 2025 out at icsi.edu; know how to download and more

ICSI CS admit card 2025 out at icsi.edu; know how to download and more

The ICSI CS admit card for Dec 2025 is now available on the official website. The ICSI CS December 2025 exam is scheduled to start on Dec 22. Check out the release date and time for hall tickets, too

ICSI CS admit card 2025 released
ICSI CS admit card 2025 released
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
The CS December exam admit card 2025 has been made available by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). On the official website, icsi.edu, candidates who plan to take the CS December Executive and Professional exams can view and download a PDF of their hall tickets.  
 
On December 12, ICSI announced the CS Executive and CS Professional admit cards for 2025. The CS admit card is issued by ICSI ten days before the exam date. The offline ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are set for December 22–29, 2025.

ICSI CS Hall Ticket 2025 PDF: Steps to download 

Visit the official website at icsi.edu  
Press on the CS December Executive and Professional hall ticket PDF link 
Fill in the application number, date of birth as the login credentials 
ICSI CS hall ticket PDF will be showcased for download on the screen 
Save the ICSI CS hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy for later use. 

ICSI Admit Card Dec 2025: How to Download CS Professional Hall Ticket Dec 2025?

Go to the official link provided: icsi.edu
Fill in the CS Professional login details i.e, 17-digit registration number
Screen will display the CS Professional December 2025 admit card
Take a print of the hall ticket for later use in the exams.

ICSI CS Exam Centre Guidelines

The candidate's name, roll number, birthdate, exam date, shift schedule, exam centre address, and other information will be included on the ICSI CS hall pass. Candidates will not be permitted to take the exam if they do not bring their admit card to the exam centre. 
Candidates are encouraged to carry a government-issued photo ID, such as a voter ID card or PAN, as proof of identity in addition to their CAT admit card.
 
Don't bring anything that is prohibited to the exam location. The exam location prohibits the use of any kind of electronic equipment, including smartphones, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, and pagers. 
 
If a candidate brings an item that is prohibited, they must store it outside the exam location at their own risk because the exam centre will not provide storage for such goods.   

Items 'permitted' at the ICSI CS Admit Card 2025

Blue ballpoint pen
Calculator as per the criteria
Transparent water bottle
ICSI admit card Dec 2025 (CS Executive or CS Professional)
ID proof.
 
The candidate must avoid any such clothes at the exam centre.
 
Wearing a scarf
Gloves
Face mask
Hats.

ICSI CS Admit Card Download 2025: How to ‘Retrieve’ 17-Digit Registration Number?

A candidate can check their ICSI CS enrollment for December 2025 form if they have forgotten their 17-digit registration number. The ICSI registration number, registration ID, and mobile number are mentioned on the document.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

