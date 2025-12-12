ICSI CS admit card 2025 out at icsi.edu; know how to download and more

The CS December exam admit card 2025 has been made available by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). On the official website, icsi.edu, candidates who plan to take the CS December Executive and Professional exams can view and download a PDF of their hall tickets.

On December 12, ICSI announced the CS Executive and CS Professional admit cards for 2025. The CS admit card is issued by ICSI ten days before the exam date. The offline ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are set for December 22–29, 2025.

ICSI CS Hall Ticket 2025 PDF: Steps to download

• Visit the official website at icsi.edu

• Press on the CS December Executive and Professional hall ticket PDF link • Fill in the application number, date of birth as the login credentials • ICSI CS hall ticket PDF will be showcased for download on the screen Save the ICSI CS hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy for later use. Save the ICSI CS hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy for later use. ICSI Admit Card Dec 2025: How to Download CS Professional Hall Ticket Dec 2025? • Go to the official link provided: icsi.edu • Fill in the CS Professional login details i.e, 17-digit registration number

• Screen will display the CS Professional December 2025 admit card • Take a print of the hall ticket for later use in the exams. ICSI CS Exam Centre Guidelines The candidate's name, roll number, birthdate, exam date, shift schedule, exam centre address, and other information will be included on the ICSI CS hall pass. Candidates will not be permitted to take the exam if they do not bring their admit card to the exam centre. Candidates are encouraged to carry a government-issued photo ID, such as a voter ID card or PAN, as proof of identity in addition to their CAT admit card.

Don't bring anything that is prohibited to the exam location. The exam location prohibits the use of any kind of electronic equipment, including smartphones, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, and pagers. If a candidate brings an item that is prohibited, they must store it outside the exam location at their own risk because the exam centre will not provide storage for such goods. Items 'permitted' at the ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 • Blue ballpoint pen • Calculator as per the criteria • Transparent water bottle • ICSI admit card Dec 2025 (CS Executive or CS Professional)