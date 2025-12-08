Home / Education / News / Students looking to UK over US visa uncertainties, says UCL president

Students looking to UK over US visa uncertainties, says UCL president

University College London sees a 19-26% surge in Indian student enrolments for 2026, focusing on partnerships and scholarships instead of a foreign campus

US visa, US students
As part of its local collaborations, UCL will be working with premier Indian institutes, with its joint funding schemes with IIT Delhi and AIIMS having already supported a total of 63 projects, covering themes like obesity, non-communicable diseases and energy. Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
University College London (UCL) said it has recorded a 19 per cent and 26 per cent rise in undergraduate and postgraduate students from India for the 2026 term, indicating a preference for the UK over the US at a time when Indian students are facing visa uncertainties in US-based institutions.
 
Calling India one of UCL’s most important international partners, Michael Spence, president and provost at UCL, told Business Standard in an email interview that they have seen a bump in enrolment of new Indian students due to strong outreach programmes.
 
Spence added that the trend is expected to continue given the strength of its academic collaborations, scholarship programmes and ongoing outreach.
 
“Initiatives like the India Excellence Scholarships and UCL India Summer School reinforce our commitment to making the institute accessible to talented students from across the country,” he said.
 
Spence added that UCL will prioritise institution-level collaborations rather than a foreign campus. This comes at a time when at least nine United Kingdom (UK)-based universities have announced receiving approvals to set up campuses in India.
 
Highlighting that UCL’s focus would remain on providing high-quality education and meaningful international experiences, Spence said the institute’s current strategy prioritises partnership-led engagement rather than the establishment of an overseas campus. 
 
As part of its local collaborations, UCL will be working with premier Indian institutes, with its joint funding schemes with IIT Delhi and AIIMS having already supported a total of 63 projects, covering themes like obesity, non-communicable diseases and energy.
 
Spence said these are not short-term projects, but strategic alliances designed to tackle some of the most pressing challenges at the intersection of health, technology and engineering.
 
“By investing in deeper partnerships with Indian institutions and expanding access opportunities, we aim to ensure that this positive trajectory continues in a way that benefits students, researchers and society as a whole,” he added.
 
Apart from this, the institute will look to explore frontier technologies such as quantum computing, sensing and materials.
 
Spence said UCL is working closely with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Raman Research Institute and IIT Bombay to align with India’s National Quantum Mission. “This will open pathways for joint research, advanced training, and commercialisation in quantum-enabled solutions,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check and download scorecard once out

Haryana CET Result 2025 Group C posts out at hssc.gov.in, steps to check

APPSC exam calendar 2026 released at psc.ap.gov.in; check all details here

Premium

IITs' push to broaden job profiles pays dividends with diverse offers

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 to be out soon at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; know more

Topics :Indian educationstudy abroadUK universities

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story