Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Registration starts, apply by Dec 24; know more

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Today, December 11, 2025, is the first day to register for the Bihar DElEd course for the 2026–2028 session. The Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) official website, bsebdeled.com, is where interested applicants can apply for the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026.
The application deadline is December 24, 2025. Although completing the TET will be required, successful candidates will be able to apply for teaching posts from Class 1 to Class 8.
Eligibility criteria for Bihar D.El.Ed admission 2026
Educational Qualification: To take the Bihar D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam 2026, candidates must have earned at least 50% marks in Class 12, with a 5% relaxation for reserved categories. Additionally, those who received a 50% on the Maulvi exam are also qualified to apply.
Age Limit: As of the first day of the first month of the admission year, all applicants for this exam must be at least 17 years old.
Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026: Registration Process
Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar DElEd at deledbihar.com.
Step 2: Press on the Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed registration link on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will display where you have to register.
Step 4: After registration, log in and enter the application form.
Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee and press the submit button.
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for later use.
College admissions will be determined by merit and preference for candidates who pass the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination in 2026. More than 30,000 seats throughout the state will be available for admission through this exam.
The number of available seats and the names of the 306 institutions that provide admission to the DElEd course are listed on the website.
