Delhi University gets 142,700 UG registrations for 2026-27 admissions

Delhi University has received more than 1.42 lakh registrations for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, with over 43,500 aspirants submitting their programme and college preferences under the second phase of the admission process, officials said on Saturday.

Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said that 1,42,733 candidates had registered under Phase I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), with 43,547 applicants filling in their programme and college preferences under Phase II.

The second phase of the undergraduate admission process began on July 3 and will remain open till 11.59 pm on July 11.

Admissions to over 71,000 seats, covering 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges, will be based on CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria.

During Phase II, candidates are required to map their Common University Entrance Test subjects with those studied in Class 12 before submitting their preferred programme and college combinations, he said. According to the admission schedule, simulated ranks will be displayed on the CSAS portal at 5 pm on July 12, following which candidates can reorder their programme and college preferences till July 13. The first seat allocation list will be released on July 16. Candidates allotted seats will have to accept them by July 18, while colleges will complete verification by July 20. The last date for payment of admission fees under the first round is July 21.