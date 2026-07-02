Andhra launches industry-led university model to boost employability

In a significant departure from the traditional university model, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday unveiled a new approach to higher education where industry will play a direct role in designing academic curricula, ensuring students graduate with the skills employers need in an AI-driven economy. Launching Sri City International University (SIU) at Sri City, Minister for Education, IT, Electronics and Communications Nara Lokesh said the university represents a fundamental rethinking of higher education in India — from an academic system driven largely by classroom instruction to one built in partnership with industry. At present, India produces over 9 million graduates every year, yet employability remains a major challenge. While industries across sectors report persistent shortages of job-ready talent, many graduates struggle to find roles matching their qualifications. SIU seeks to bridge this disconnect by integrating employers into every stage of the learning process.

Unlike conventional universities, SIU’s curriculum will be co-designed with industry partners and reviewed annually to keep pace with rapid technological advances, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced manufacturing and digital technologies. Industry leaders will help shape course content, practical training, projects and competency standards, ensuring graduates are equipped for emerging jobs rather than yesterday’s requirements. “Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Universities cannot continue updating their curriculum once every few years and expect graduates to remain relevant. Industry must become an active partner in education — not merely the final recruiter. When employers help shape what students learn, graduates enter the workforce ready to contribute from day one. That is the vision behind Sri City International University,” said Lokesh.

The university will adopt a work-study dual model, under which students spend roughly one-third of their time in classrooms and the remainder working with industry partners. Every student will begin paid internships from the first year, receiving a minimum monthly stipend of Rs 10,000, with the potential for higher earnings as their skills and productivity grow. By graduation, students are expected to possess more than two years of real industry experience, significantly enhancing their employability. The model draws strength from Sri City’s globally integrated industrial ecosystem, home to more than 200 companies from over 30 countries across electronics, automotive, engineering, logistics, advanced manufacturing and allied sectors. This unique ecosystem allows students to learn in classrooms while simultaneously working alongside leading global manufacturers located just minutes away.