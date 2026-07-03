MHT CET CAP 2026 registration starts till July 12; step-by-step process

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday started the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year full-time MBA and MMS admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Online registration will stay open till 5 pm on July 12. Through the CET Cell portal, candidates can register online.

From July 3 to July 13, application confirmation and document verification will take place. The provisional merit list will be published on July 15, grievances accepted from July 16 to 18, and the final merit list will be released on July 20, 2026.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step process

· Visit the official MHT CET CAP 2026 admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org once activated.

· Apply using your MHT CET 2026 application number and login credentials. · Enter your personal, academic, and category details as applicable. · Upload scanned copies of all needed documents. · Pick between E-Scrutiny (online document verification) and Physical Scrutiny (in-person verification at a Facilitation Centre). · Make the payment of the applicable registration/confirmation fee, if prescribed in the official brochure. ALSO READ: DU UG admissions 2026: Register for Phase 2 now, classes from Jul 28 · Download the acknowledgement receipt for later reference.

Documents needed for MHT CET CAP 2026 · MHT CET 2026 scorecard · Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets · School Leaving Certificate / Transfer Certificate · Domicile Certificate · Caste Certificate and Caste Validity Certificate (if applicable) · Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable) · Income Certificate (if applying under EWS/reserved category) ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 result date: NTA expects to declare re-exam results by July 20 · Aadhaar Card and recent passport-size photo.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration fees The CET Cell has informed that candidates seeking admission through valid JEE Main 2026, NEET UG, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT or GMAT scores are needed to make the payment of the applicable CAP registration fee. For candidates in the general category, applicants from outside Maharashtra, and children of Indian workers in Gulf countries, the MHT CET CAP 2026 counselling registration price is ₹1,300. Candidates from Maharashtra's restricted categories and the state's Persons with Disabilities (PwD) must pay a ₹1,000 registration fee. What after the MHT CET CAP 2026 registration? Candidates can file objections during the grievance window (July 16–18, 2026) if they find mistakes in the category, scores, or personal information after the provisional merit list is released.

Priority for seat allocation in the ensuing CAP rounds will be determined by the final merit list, which is due on July 20, 2026. Corrections are processed before that date. Officials on UG-PG Programs 2026 The deadline for professional colleges that offer UG-PG programs to update information about statutory approvals, government recognition, and university affiliation/equivalency for the 2026–2027 academic year has been extended by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Institutions must finish the process on the online portal by 5 pm on July 10. Institutions were already instructed by DTE to submit the data by July 3. The update includes government clearance, university affiliation or equivalency, and approvals from statutory agencies including the Council of Architecture (CoA), the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).