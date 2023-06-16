DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details and Stipend
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023?
- Candidates need to register at the DRDO portal and download Annexure A from the official website of DRDO at https://www.drdo.gov.in/careers.
- Submit the scanned copy of the application in the prescribed proforma (Annexure-A) to email Id: admin.dept.nstl@gov.in.
- Candidates need to submit correct details against all the fields of the application together with the scanned copy of Annexure A.
- Candidates must bring their original certificates at the time of their selection/document verification.
- Candidates are required to bring a signed printout of the application along with the originals of the documents submitted online at the time of joining at NSTL, Visakhapatnam.
- Applications received after the last date will not be accepted.