DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies

DRDO invited applications for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 for 62 posts. The application process started on June 13 and will end on June 28.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for Apprentice posts. DRDO started the application process on June 13, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at drdo.gov.in.
The last date for the registration process is June 28. DRDO has issued 62 apprentice posts for different disciplines.

According to the official advertisement issued by DRDO, Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, a premier Laboratory of DRDO, proposes to engage apprentices as a measure of skill-building initiative for the nation.
DRDO is inviting online applications from eligible Graduates/Diploma/ITI (passed during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023) hailing from Indian Nationals for a period of ONE YEAR (2023-2024).

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details and Stipend

Twenty eight posts are available for graduate apprentices with a stipend of Rs 9,000 a month, 23 for Diploma apprentices with Rs 8,000 per month and 11 for trade apprentices with stipends rate prescribed by the government.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection at DRDO apprentice recruitment will be done based on Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, which is subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.
Thereafter, candidates need to provide a valid Police Verification Certificate. The certificate should be issued either from the place of the last residence (for at least one year) or the permanent address at the time of joining.

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Here are the simple ways to apply for DRDO apprentice recruitment 2023:
  1. Candidates need to register at the DRDO portal and download Annexure A from the official website of DRDO at https://www.drdo.gov.in/careers.
  2. Submit the scanned copy of the application in the prescribed proforma (Annexure-A) to email Id: admin.dept.nstl@gov.in.
  3. Candidates need to submit correct details against all the fields of the application together with the scanned copy of Annexure A.
  4. Candidates must bring their original certificates at the time of their selection/document verification.
  5. Candidates are required to bring a signed printout of the application along with the originals of the documents submitted online at the time of joining at NSTL, Visakhapatnam. 
  6. Applications received after the last date will not be accepted.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

