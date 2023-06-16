Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the views of parents and students would be sought for the proper implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state.

He has also urged the state's academic fraternity to work to transform Assam into an educational hub in eastern India.

Sarma made this call on Thursday while speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Conclave on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in Assam.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was also present at the inaugural session of the Conclave, which was organised by Raj Bhavan in association with the Department of Higher Education and the General Administration Department of the State Government.

The Chief Minister said that the Assam government has taken steps for speedy implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, and accordingly, launched this policy for higher education in the state on June 3.

He said that the vice-chancellors of the state universities have been taking committed steps for its implementation, and assured all necessary support for the improvement of the infrastructure of the universities.

"Views from parents and students would also be sought for proper implementation of the latest education policy," Sarma added.

He requested the universities to publish booklets to help students understand the P.G. and U.G. courses under NEP 2020.

The Chief Minister said there is a need for more discussion in the educational sphere on NEP 2020 and to make students and parents fully aware of its various provisions.

He also stressed maintaining uniformity in the academic calendar, syllabus, and grading pattern of the universities in the state.

The Chief Minister said while some of the universities in the state have shown good rankings recently, the performance of several others is not satisfactory.

Sarma said the academic fraternity should focus on transforming Assam as an educational hub not only for the northeast but also for the entire Eastern India.

He also thanked Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for taking the initiative for this conclave and said this would provide an appropriate platform for the representatives of universities and leading colleges in the state to discuss in detail all issues related to NEP 2020 for its effective implementation.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other dignitaries were also present at the conclave.

--IANS

