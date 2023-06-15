GMER-23 decoded: What's new on the syllabus for MBBS? Check details

The modified module on the virginity test will also train students on “how to apprise courts about the unscientific basis of these tests if the court orders it.” This is in contrast to the discussions on the medico-legal importance of the hymen that had continued to be included in medical courses despite the Supreme Court ruling it out nearly a decade ago.

Most notably, GMER-23 has modified six modules for forensic medicine and two for psychiatry taught to undergraduate medical students to make the education more friendly to the LGBTQ+ community. Sodomy and “lesbianism” have been removed from the list of unnatural sexual offenses. The curriculum also makes a distinction between sexual fetishes such as voyeurism, exhibitionism, or masochism and mental disorders stemming from such atypical interests. And the two-finger test for virginity has been identified as “unscientific, inhuman, and discriminatory.”