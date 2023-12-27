Home / Education / News / DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Section Officer positions from Jan 9

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Section Officer positions from Jan 9

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced notification for the recruitment to the position of Section Officer (Horticulture) today, December 26 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment Section Officer (Horticulture) 2023
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced notification for the employment to the position of Section Officer (Horticulture) today, December 26. The application procedure will start on January 9. The official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in, is where applicants can submit their applications online.
The application must be submitted before February 7, 2024. Eligible applicants can apply online via the official site at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There are a total of 108 openings, with 19 positions going to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and 89 to the Delhi Municipal Corporations.

DSSSB Recruitment Section Officer (Horticulture) 2023: Age limit

The applicant's age must be between the age of 18-32 years for SO (Horticulture) positions in the New Delhi Municipal Council. The maximum age of an applicant must be 18-27 years for SO (Horticulture) positions in Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

DSSSB Recruitment Section Officer (Horticulture): Application fee
Applicants need to pay ₹100 as an application expense. Women applicants having a place with Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category are excluded from paying the Application charge.

DSSSB 2023 Section Officer (Horticulture): Pay scale
The selected applicants will get a salary in the range of ₹35,400-1,12,400.

DSSSB 2023: Exam pattern

The DSSSB Recruitment 2023 exam will follow a two-tier pattern.
Tier-I (2 hours)
Tier- II (2 hours). 

DSSSB SO Notification: Important Dates
The official notice for the DSSSB Section Officer (Agriculture) Recruitment, announced on December 24, 2023, has determined the application period. Eligible applicants can apply online from January 9, 2024, until February 7, 2024, at 11:59 pm. It's critical to submit your application within this deadline. The test date will be advised later.

DSSSB Section Officer (Horticulture): Overview
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is a test conducting body under the branches of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT of Delhi). Its objective is to find qualified applicants for teaching and non-teaching positions in Groups "B" and "C."

The eligibility is based on three factors i.e.:
    • Educational Qualifications
    • Age Limit
    • The Nationality Criteria is the same: Every applicant should be an Indian citizen.

Also Read

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

APSSB recruitment 2023: Application process to begin from November 15

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

IIT-P, TeamLease Edtech, and NSDC join hands to improve employability

MPhil not a 'recognised' degree anymore: University body warns students

B'luru civic body to pay service tax on computer education for students: HC

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for Constable starts today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :government of Indiagovernment policiesindian government

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story