MPhil not a 'recognised' degree anymore: University body warns students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued a notice reiterating its advice to students not to be admitted to the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme since the commission does not recognise it.

UGC also directed the universities to stop admissions to the MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for MPhil programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree. The Regulation No 14 of the UGC [Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree] Regulations 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer the MPhil programme," the university body said in an official statement.

"The university authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to the MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in the MPhil programme," the notice added.

Earlier this month, the UGC mandated that no foreign higher educational institution (HEI) will offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the commission.

The regulations also stated that the HEls shall not offer programmes under any franchise arrangement and that the UGC shall not recognise such programmes. This includes twinning programmes, joint degree, and dual degree programmes.

"The University Grants Commission has observed and has been informed that many HEls/colleges have entered into collaborative agreements/arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions/providers not recognised by the commission and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled in those institutions/colleges from such foreign-based educational institutions/educational providers," the notice read.

"Any such kind of collaboration/ arrangement is not recognised by the University Grants Commission, and accordingly, the degrees issued subsequent to such collaboration/ arrangement are also not recognised by the commission," it added.