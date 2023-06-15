Home / Education / News / DU to hold webinars from June 19 to help students in UG admission process

The Delhi University will hold webinars from June 19 as part of a support system to help prospective students during the admission process to undergraduate programmes, officials said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
The Delhi University will hold webinars from June 19 as part of a support system to help prospective students during the admission process to undergraduate programmes, officials said on Thursday.

The admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 was started on Wednesday.

The Delhi University (DU) is also planning to set up a website to handle and resolve grievances related to admissions, officials said.

Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said a list of frequently asked questions is already available on the website of the university. Helpdesk facilities have also been established at the admission branch for candidates, the official said.

"To help candidates, we have arranged all sorts of information. Information is available in all formats: text -- bulletins of information; visuals: infographics and flowcharts illustrating the eligibility; and videos: webinars and video recordings of filling the form," Gandhi said.

"Online support is being provided through ChatBots and emails. Students can write to ug@admission.du.ac.in for queries related to undergraduate admission, pg@admision.du.ac.in for queries related to postgraduate admissions and at phd@admision.du.ac.in for information related to Ph.D admissions," she said.

The admission branch has also announced that it will be holding a series of webinars beginning Monday. Details will be shared on the admission website -- admission.und.ac.in -- of the university, it said.

These webinars will cover aspects related to filling the Common Seat Allocation System forms, uploading of correct certificate or document, reservation policies and other important things that candidates must keep in mind before selecting a programme and a college. The webinars will be conducted in a bilingual mode.

The admission branch has advised all prospective students to keep checking the admission website of the university and its dashboards for updates, schedules and guidelines.

"Candidates must be cautious and trust only the information published on the official website of the University of Delhi. For all authentic notifications, announcements, and schedules, candidates must visit the official website and social media platforms of the University of Delhi only: University of Delhi www.du.ac.in," Gandhi said.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

