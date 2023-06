NATA Test 2 was held on June 3, 2023, when more than 13,000 candidates appeared for the examination. The exams were conducted in two shifts; morning and evening. The morning shift commenced at 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the evening shift began at 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm. NATA exam aimed to give admission to the architecture programme. The National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture (NIASA) declared the NATA 2023 Phase 2 result on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the NATA 2023 Phase 2 result on the official website of the Council of Architecture (CoA) at www.nata.in.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate architecture courses. Some universities from different countries also accept NATA scores for their architecture course admission. How to check and download NATA result 2023 phase 2?

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture (CoA) at www.nata.in. Check for the result link and click on it. Submit your login credentials, i.e., your application number and password. Click on the submit button, and your result will appear on your screen. You can check and download your result for future reference.