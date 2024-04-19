Home / Education / News / DU to start post graduation admissions for 2024-25 session from April 25

DU to start post graduation admissions for 2024-25 session from April 25

The registration for admissions into the PG courses will remain open till May 25, they said

The press conference was also attended by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who lauded improvement in the DU's performance in QS rankings while adding the varsity also aims to be in the top 10 in NIRF.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
The Delhi University will start admissions for the post graduation (PG) courses for the academic session 2024-25 from April 25, varsity officials said on Friday.

The registration for admissions into the PG courses will remain open till May 25, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi said the Delhi University (DU) will start the admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses in the second phase after the CUET-UG examinations are over.

The dates for the UG admissions will be declared by middle of May, she said.

According to the officials, this year admissions will be done on a total of 13,500 seats for post graduate (including Non Collegiate Women's Education Board), 120 seats each for three B.Tech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses.

The PG admissions this time will also include courses on MA Hindu Studies, MA Public Health, MA Chinese Studies, MA Korean Studies and Master in Fine Arts.

The press conference was also attended by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who lauded improvement in the DU's performance in QS rankings while adding the varsity also aims to be in the top 10 in NIRF.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

