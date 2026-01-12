Education institutions to see 11-13% income growth in FY26-27: Crisil

Educational institutions' are likely to witness 11-13 per cent growth in total income in the current fiscal year and the next, driven by rising enrolments and fee hikes across segments as schools and colleges capitalise on steady demand and improving realisations, a report said on Monday.

Operating margins will be steady at 27-28 per cent as these institutions will incur higher staff salaries and other related costs, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

With rising enrolments, the institutions will also incur capital expenditure to create additional capacity and improve infrastructure, the report said, adding that credit profiles will, however, remain stable as strong cash flows will limit reliance on external debt.

"Overall income is expected to log healthy double-digit (11-13 per cent) growth over the next few fiscal years, mainly supported by fee revisions, along with growth in enrolments, albeit at a modest rate. "Fee escalations are primarily driven by higher inflation, especially in the urban areas. Despite this, increasing spending on staff salaries and facilities will prevent any improvement in operating margins, which are expected to remain stagnant around 27-28 per cent," Crisil Ratings Director Himank Sharma said. The report further stated that the K-12 segment, accounting for a third of the sector's revenues, is expected to grow at a steady rate of 9-10 per cent supported by rising urbanisation and affordability, along with annual fee revisions at private schools.