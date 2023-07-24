Home / Education / News / Registration for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 to end tomorrow

Registration for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 to end tomorrow

MCC is about to close the registration for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling tomorrow. Interested candidates can visit the official website for registration, i.e., mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the online registration process for Round 1 Of the National Entrance Exam Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 tomorrow, i.e., July 25. Interested candidates can visit the official website for counselling registration, i.e., mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

The registration process for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling began on July 20 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The MCC has given the option to use the facility of choice filling and locking from July 22 to 26, 2023. MCC will begin the seal allotment process from July 27 to 28.

How to register for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling?
Follow these simple steps to register for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling:


Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.
Step 2: Check for the NEET UG Counselling registration link on the home page.
Step 3: Register yourself and make the payment of the required application fees. 
Step 4: At last, click on the submit button.

After completing the registration process, candidates will have to move towards choice filling and locking.

Important dates for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling

  1. The registration process began on July 20 and will conclude on July 25, 2023.
  2. MCC has announced the date of choice filling and locking on July 22 to July 26, 2023.
  3. The seat allotment process will take place on July 27 and 28.
  4. The result will be announced on July 29.
  5. Candidates need to submit their documents on the MCC portal by July 30, 2023.
  6. Reporting/Joining will be done between July 31st to August 4, 2023.
  7. Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will take place from August 5 to 6, 2023.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

