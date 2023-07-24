Registration for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 to end tomorrow

Also Read: CBSE students can now learn in 22 languages including Odia: Pradhan
How to register for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling? Follow these simple steps to register for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling:
Important dates for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling
- The registration process began on July 20 and will conclude on July 25, 2023.
- MCC has announced the date of choice filling and locking on July 22 to July 26, 2023.
- The seat allotment process will take place on July 27 and 28.
- The result will be announced on July 29.
- Candidates need to submit their documents on the MCC portal by July 30, 2023.
- Reporting/Joining will be done between July 31st to August 4, 2023.
- Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will take place from August 5 to 6, 2023.