Home / Companies / News / Auxilo Finserve raises Rs 470 cr; to expand loan base, product offerings

Auxilo Finserve raises Rs 470 cr; to expand loan base, product offerings

The company stated that it has funded over 7,500 students across over 900 universities in over 25 countries

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Auxilo Finserve, an education finance-focussed NBFC, raised Rs 470 crores as primary equity capital from Tata Capital Growth Fund II, Trifecta Leaders Fund - I, and Xponentia Opportunities Fund - II, along with existing shareholder ICICI Bank Limited in its recent funding round. 

The company plans to expand its loan base and product offerings and provide financial solutions to its customers with the latest capital infusion. 

Neeraj Saxena, MD and CEO at Auxilo Finserve, said that the investors' keen interest in the education finance market reaffirms the sector's attractiveness and the market's confidence in its potential, business model, and growth trajectory.

The company, founded in 2017, disburses loans to students for pursuing education in India or abroad. It also provides loans to educational institutions for their infrastructure and working capital needs.

The company stated that it has funded over 7,500 students across over 900 universities in over 25 countries. 

The company added that its Assets under Management (AUM) have grown at 51 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during FY20-23 and stand at Rs 1,691 Crores as of the previous financial year. 

"With a promising track record and the agility of a young and dynamic organisation, Auxilo stands out in the niche and underpenetrated space of education finance for students going abroad," said Akhil Awasthi, Managing Partner at Tata Capital Growth Fund.

The company has also launched a new offering for students pursuing job-oriented skilling, upskilling, and reskilling courses in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). 

Also Read

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?

Indian students stage protests as fear of deportation from Canada looms

Clear final MBBS exam in 2 attempts: SC to foreign return medical students

US univs attract Indian students with quality education, better prospects

Our becoming bank rests on regulatory intent for NBFCs: Piramal Finance MD

Tata Motors to cancel 'A' ordinary shares in latest securities rejig

Dixon Technologies Q1 net profit increases by 48% to Rs 67.19 crore

Airtel becomes first ICT provider to link over 20 million IoT devices

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs logs net profit jump to Rs 96.25 cr in June quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions obtains approval from Sebi to launch its IPO

Topics :NBFCsstudent loansfund raising

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story