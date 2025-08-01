Four IITs named centres of excellence under critical mineral mission

The government on Friday said it has recognised seven esteemed institutes, including four IITs, as Centres of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

The move follows the nod accorded on Thursday by the Project Approval and Advisory Committee.

The centres of excellence will undertake innovative and transformational research to strengthen and advance the country's science and technology capability in the area of critical minerals.

Critical raw materials form the crucial supply chain for emerging sectors of clean energy and mobility transition, in addition to advanced technology and strategic sectors like electronics, defence and space.

The other institutes are IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, and IIT Roorkee, the mines ministry said in a statement.