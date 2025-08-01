Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET cutoff first list released

Allahabad University Admission 2025: The CUET cutoff 2025 first list for B.Com has been released by the University of Allahabad at allduniv.ac.in. The minimal CUET scores for admission to Allahabad University in 2025 are now available for candidates to view.

Candidates who have been shortlisted can view the CUET AU 2025 seat allocation at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in and report to the designated college by the deadline to reserve a seat. Candidates are assigned seats online based on their CUET UG 2025 scores and counselling registration.

Allahabad University CUET Cutoff 2025

The CUET 2025 cutoff has been made public by the University of Allahabad. To find the cutoff, see the list below:

1. CUET B.Com (Hons.) AU Cutoff 2025 (General/UR)- 457 2. CUET Five-Year BBA-MBA AU Cutoff 2025 (General/UR)- 508 3. CUET BCA AU Cutoff 2025: Unreserved- 456.40 OBC-NCL- 455.96 ST - to be updated. CUET AU Cutoff 2025: What next? Candidates must be at the designated college by August 3 at 4:00 pm in order to be admitted to the five-year integrated program, B.Com. or BCA, failing which, their candidatures will be cancelled.