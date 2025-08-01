Home / Education / News / Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET cutoff first list released

Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET cutoff first list released

Allahabad University CUET cut-off 2025 first list has been released. Candidates can view the updated CUET UG cut-off 2025 now and those shortlisted must report to the allotted centre before deadline

Allahabad University Admission 2025
Allahabad University Admission 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Allahabad University Admission 2025: The CUET cutoff 2025 first list for B.Com has been released by the University of Allahabad at allduniv.ac.in. The minimal CUET scores for admission to Allahabad University in 2025 are now available for candidates to view. 
 
Candidates who have been shortlisted can view the CUET AU 2025 seat allocation at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in and report to the designated college by the deadline to reserve a seat. Candidates are assigned seats online based on their CUET UG 2025 scores and counselling registration. 

Allahabad University CUET Cutoff 2025

The CUET 2025 cutoff has been made public by the University of Allahabad. To find the cutoff, see the list below:
 
1. CUET B.Com (Hons.) AU Cutoff 2025 (General/UR)- 457
2. CUET Five-Year BBA-MBA AU Cutoff 2025 (General/UR)- 508
3. CUET BCA AU Cutoff 2025:
Unreserved- 456.40
OBC-NCL- 455.96

CUET AU Cutoff 2025: What next?

Candidates must be at the designated college by August 3 at 4:00 pm in order to be admitted to the five-year integrated program, B.Com. or BCA, failing which, their candidatures will be cancelled.  
 
They must keep up with the program-specific merit list and report to the designated college within the allotted period now that AU has begun distributing the CUET cutoff 2025 lists. Candidates must upgrade at allunivcuet.samarth.edu.in if they wish to participate in the upcoming rounds.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Demand for GenAI skills rises in India with 26 mn Coursera learners

NEET PG 2025 Admit card out: Know steps to check, download and more

TN SSLC supplementary results 2025 announced on official website, know more

Delhi CET Result 2025 to be out at official website, view schedule and more

AP police constable result 2025 out at official website; details inside

Topics :Allahabad University

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story