NEET PG 2025 Admit card out: The online admit card for NEET PG 2025 has been made available to those who successfully submitted their applications. Candidates should be aware that NBE will not email an admit card to anyone. The admit card needs to be downloaded using login credentials from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

It is recommended that candidates review their NEET PG 2025 admit card and get in touch with the exam officials right away if there are any inconsistencies. NBE will hold the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift in a computer-based mode for the PG medical entrance examination.

NEET PG 2025 admit card: How to download the admit card? • Go to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in • Choose "NEET PG" and log in using the Applicant Login section • Press on "Download admit card" • View the admit card for errors/ spelling mistakes Download and save the admit card of NEET PG 2025. Download and save the admit card of NEET PG 2025. NEET PG Admit Card 2025: What if students forget their login credentials? • Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in • Choose the 'Applicant Login' option • Press on 'Forgot User ID/Password'

• Give your User ID along with the security code and press 'Get Password' • A new password will be sent to your registered mobile number. NEET PG Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned • Name of the candidate • Date of birth • Category • NEET PG exam centre code • NEET PG exam date and time • Reporting time • NEET PG 2025 roll number • Application ID NEET PG exam day guidelines. NEET PG exam day guidelines. NEET PG Admit Card 2025: Helpline Number In case of any errors in the NEET PG 2025 admit card, students must contact the NBE officials for corrections at helpline number 1800111700 (Toll Free) from Monday to Saturday: 0930 Hrs to 1730 Hrs.