NEET PG 2025 Admit card out: The online admit card for NEET PG 2025 has been made available to those who successfully submitted their applications. Candidates should be aware that NBE will not email an admit card to anyone. The admit card needs to be downloaded using login credentials from the official website, nbe.edu.in.
It is recommended that candidates review their NEET PG 2025 admit card and get in touch with the exam officials right away if there are any inconsistencies. NBE will hold the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift in a computer-based mode for the PG medical entrance examination.
NEET PG 2025 admit card: How to download the admit card?
•Go to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in
•Choose "NEET PG" and log in using the Applicant Login section
•Press on "Download admit card"
•View the admit card for errors/ spelling mistakes
•Download and save the admit card of NEET PG 2025.
In case of any errors in the NEET PG 2025 admit card, students must contact the NBE officials for corrections at helpline number 1800111700 (Toll Free) from Monday to Saturday: 0930 Hrs to 1730 Hrs.
NBE NEET 2025: Overview
All post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programs offered by medical universities nationwide can be accessed through the NEET-PG.
In the meantime, the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has expressed grave concerns about the distribution of NEET-PG centres in an urgent representation written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda.
The action was taken in response to widespread worry and discomfort among candidates who claimed that they were assigned to exam centres in distant areas for the medical entrance exam.
