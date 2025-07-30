Home / Education / News / Delhi CET Result 2025 to be out at official website, view schedule and more

Delhi CET Result 2025 to be out at official website, view schedule and more

Delhi CET Result 2025 will be announced today at tte.delhi.gov.in. View seat allotment dates, counselling schedule, seat matrix, and rules for diploma admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy & more

Delhi CET Result 2025
Delhi CET Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Delhi CET Result 2025 Date: Today, July 30, the Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 results will be released for admission to full-time diploma programs in engineering, technology, and pharmacy. On the official website, tte.delhi.gov.in, candidates who took the exam can now view their results.
 
Qualified candidates must get ready for the Delhi CET 2025 counselling process, which starts on July 31, 2025, following the result announcement. Seat availability, rank, and preferences will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats. A thorough explanation of the counselling schedule, seat matrix, and tie-breaking requirements may be found here.

CET Result 2025: Tie-Breaking Rules of CET Delhi 2025

If two or more applicants have the same marks, the following tie-breaking rules will be used in sequence:
 
- Higher Math marks will be prioritized.
- If the marks in maths are the same, then the student with higher Physics marks will be ranked above.
- Then the marks of Chemistry will be taken into consideration.
- If needed, English and then Biology marks will be utilised.
- Finally, the older candidate (based on Date of Birth) may get preference.   

Delhi CET Result 2025: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tte.delhi.gov.in 2025
Step 2: Visit the application login tab on the homepage
Step 3: Now, candidates will have to fill in the application number and password on the portal
Step 4: The Delhi CET Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen
Step 5: Download the Delhi CET Result 2025 and take a printout for later reference.

Delhi CET Result 2025: What’s next?

The counselling process for those who have been shortlisted will begin on July 31. It covers seat distribution, registration, and admission of preferred alternatives. The candidate's rank, the choices they made, and the number of seats available will all play a role in the final seat distribution. 
 
Candidates must submit their preferences and pay costs for the initial counselling between July 31 and August 3. The seat allocation will be revealed on August 6. The outcomes of the second round of counselling will be announced on August 14; it will take place from August 8 to August 12. The chosen candidates must show up at the designated institution to pay the fees and have their documents verified. On August 20, the next session will begin.
 

Delhiexam resultsNew Delhi

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

