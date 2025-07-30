Delhi CET Result 2025 Date: Today, July 30, the Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 results will be released for admission to full-time diploma programs in engineering, technology, and pharmacy. On the official website, tte.delhi.gov.in, candidates who took the exam can now view their results.

Qualified candidates must get ready for the Delhi CET 2025 counselling process, which starts on July 31, 2025, following the result announcement. Seat availability, rank, and preferences will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats. A thorough explanation of the counselling schedule, seat matrix, and tie-breaking requirements may be found here.

CET Result 2025: Tie-Breaking Rules of CET Delhi 2025

If two or more applicants have the same marks, the following tie-breaking rules will be used in sequence:

- Higher Math marks will be prioritized. - If the marks in maths are the same, then the student with higher Physics marks will be ranked above. - Then the marks of Chemistry will be taken into consideration. - If needed, English and then Biology marks will be utilised. - Finally, the older candidate (based on Date of Birth) may get preference. Delhi CET Result 2025: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official website at tte.delhi.gov.in 2025 Step 2: Visit the application login tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to fill in the application number and password on the portal Step 4: The Delhi CET Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen Step 5: Download the Delhi CET Result 2025 and take a printout for later reference. Delhi CET Result 2025: What's next? The counselling process for those who have been shortlisted will begin on July 31. It covers seat distribution, registration, and admission of preferred alternatives. The candidate's rank, the choices they made, and the number of seats available will all play a role in the final seat distribution.