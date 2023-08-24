Home / Education / News / GATE 2024 application process begins, view these details before applying

IISC Bangalore will hold the GATE exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The online registration for GATE will start from today and applicants can apply at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the test and a few other significant dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. It is predicted that the application window will be opened today, August 24, 2023. The individuals who wish to show up for the PG engineering entrance test can apply online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The last date of the form submission is September 29, 2023.

But, the last date to apply for GATE with late fees is October 13, 2023. The GATE 2024 entrance test is planned to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. This year, IISc will hold a test for 30 papers for admission to the MTech programme at the IITs. Furthermore, the GATE 2024 syllabus has a fresh paper for data science and artificial intelligence. 

GATE 2024: Essentials
According to the official timetable, the registration procedure will be open from 24 August to 29 September 2023. The application portal will be shut after the deadline.


It is likewise crucial to take note that the aptitude test will be led in two shifts. The primary shift will occur from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the next shift will occur from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Applicants enlisting for the test must know the time.

Applicants will be permitted to make changes to their GATE application forms from 7 November to 11 November 2023.
 

GATE Registration 2024: Steps to apply 
Given below are the easy steps you should follow to complete the GATE 2024 registration online:


    • Go to the website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
      
    • On the homepage, click on the link, GATE 2024 Registration.
      
    • Register your login details yourself.
      
    • Enter the registration form online and save it.
      
    • Upload the needed documents and provide the fee payment.
      
    • Press on submit to end the registration cycle.
      
    • Save the GATE application form.

GATE Registration: Additional 

While applying for GATE 2024, females, SC, and ST category applicants will be expected to pay a fee of Rs 900, while the fee for the remaining applicants is Rs 1,800.

Applicants who have finished any government-affiliated undergraduate degree in Science/ Architecture/ Engineering/ Technology/ Humanities are qualified to apply for the GATE 2024 Test. Applicants who are right now studying in the third year of their college undergraduate can likewise apply for the GATE 2024 Test.

The last year’s GATE Test eligibility measures likewise included Commerce subject which has been taken out this year.

