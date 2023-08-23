India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

India Post is ready to end the registration window for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment today, August 23. The registration and submission of online applications for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks will end soon.

Interested and qualified applicants who fulfill the essential criteria set by the exam authority can apply online for the posts of GDS on the official site at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. According to the official notice, the correction window will be accessible from August 24 to 26, 2023. The website mentions that applicants enrolled during the year 2023 can present their application form with a similar registration number.

India Post GDS 2023: Steps to Register Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Fill in the basic details

Step 3: Make your login credentials like registration number and password

Step 4: Login and showcase the form

Step 5: Enter the India Post GDS application form with every details

Step 6: Pay the fee

Step 7: Upload the needed documents

Step 8: Submit the form

Step 9: Download and take a printout for later

GDS 2023: Application fee The candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100 to finish the registration process. But, applicants with SC or ST categories are excluded from application fee.

India Post 2023: Eligibility Age: 18 to 40 years



Education: Class 10 or equivalent



The choice of applicants will be based on the marks of class 10 or equivalent tests.

Applicants who have passed Class 10 with Science and English as mandatory or elective subjects can apply for these posts. They must have studied in the local language up to secondary level.

In addition, they are expected to know about computers, cycling and satisfactory methods for livelihood.