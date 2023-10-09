The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration procedure today for the stray openings round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 on October 9. The deadline to apply is October 11 till 11:59 pm. The choice filling and choice locking will likewise be available during this period.

The processing of seat allotment will be conducted between October 12 and 13 by the MCC following which the merit lists will be announced on October 14. The students qualified in the merit lists will have to report to the allotted colleges between October 15 and 20.

NEET PG Stray vacancy 2023: Eligibility Applicants who don't hold a seat in MCC or state counselling are qualified for this round. Applicants allotted a seat in the third round are considered as ineligible for the stray opening round. As per the commission, applicants who joined any seat through state counselling can not take part in the stray opening round of All India NEET PG counselling 2023.

Further, according to MCC, applicants who have not secured a seat in any of the past rounds of counselling held by MCC or through state quota counselling are 'qualified' to take part in the stray opening round of PG counselling in 2023. Applicants who get a seat in round three of postgraduate counselling but don't acknowledge it are not qualified to participate in the round.

NEET PG Counselling Stray vacancy round registration 2023

MCC had said it diminished the passing percentile for NEET PG 2023 to 'zero' before the round 3 counselling process. The announcement to reduce the qualifying standards to zero was made to guarantee that no PG medical seat goes empty.

Out of around 70,000 seats, around 2000 to 3000 PG medical seats go vacant every year.

How to apply for NEET PG stray vacancy counselling round? • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

• Later visit the PG counselling page.

• Press the new registration link.

• Fill in the registration process and login to the application page.

• Enter every field, upload documents and pay the application fee.

• Submit the form.

• Save a copy for later.

NEET PG stray vacancy: Additional In the last notification, the MCC has asked applicants who are NRIs to send sufficient documents to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email Id at nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. Applicants were asked to demand for the nationality change till 8th October, 2023.

A few medical colleges have revised the fees of different MD, PG DNB, MS, MDS courses for the stray vacancy round. The MCC has encouraged applicants to check the fees of the courses applying to by visiting the site of respective colleges prior to availing the NEET PG choice filling facility.