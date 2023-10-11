AP PGECET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result to be out today, details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the seat allotment results for the second phase of Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) counselling today on 11 October.

The candidates who have qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and applied for the second phase of AP PGECET counselling can access their results on pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the schedule, for AP PGECET qualified applicants, phase 2 allocation results will be announced on 16 October. The last date of announcement for GATE/GPAT qualified applicants is 13 October.

Post processing of web choices by applicants, the seat allotment result will be announced on September 15. Applicants should answer to the allotted institutes between September 19 and September 23.

AP PGCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to check

• Go to the official website- pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

• Click phase 2 allotment result link for GATE/GPAT on the homepage.

• Login with the needed credentials and submit

• AP PGCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be shown on the screen

• View and download the result

• Take a printout for later.

AP PGECET Round 2 Seat Allotment: Courses offered

• Computer Science and Engineering

• Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning

• Electrical Engineering

• Chemical Engineering

• CST- Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

• Biotechnology

• Mechanical Engineering

• Electronics and Communication Engineering.

AP PGECET Round 2 Seat Allotment: Institutes

Given below are the institutes participating in AP PGECET counselling 2023:

• Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur

• Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupathi

• Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati

• Adikavi Nannaya University

• Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur

• Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

• Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur

• Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada

• Krishna University.