GSEB HSC 2024: Class 12 results declared on GSEB website at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GSEB HSC Results 2024. The Gujarat Board Class 12 results have been announced for Science and General stream today, May 9, 2024. Applicants who have shown up for the Class 12 board exams can access their results on the GSEB website at gseb.org.

Around 1.91 lakh students from Surat alone had registered for the GSEB board exams. The board exam for Class 12 for commerce examination was conducted at 192 centres and science examination at 74 centres. Students unsatisfied with the GSEB HSC results 2024 will have the choice to enrol and apply for reviewing and reevaluation.

GSEB HSC Result 2024: Steps to check

• Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

• On the home page, press on Gujarat Board Result 2024 link available.

• Fill in the login details and press on submit.

• Your result will be showcased on the screen.

• View the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy for the same.

GSEB HSC 2024: Essential

The Gujarat Board held the class 12 exams from March 11 to March 26 for every stream including science and general.

The pass percentage of the science stream is 82.45 and for the general stream for arts and commerce, it is 93.91. To pass the Gujarat Class 12th science exams, students need to score somewhere around 33 out of 100 in each subject. Apart from the Gujarat board class 12 results, GSEB has also declared the GUJCET results.

In 2023, the HSC Science results were declared on May 2, and 72,166 students passed out of 1,10,042 students, with a pass percentage of 65.58. Then again, 4,77,392 students showed up in Arts and Commerce (General stream) exams with 3,49,792 effectively passing. The pass percentage remained at 73.27 for the general stream.