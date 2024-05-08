MBOSE 12th board result 2024: Here's how to check and download

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the class 12th board results 2024 for all streams – Science, Commerce, and Vocational Courses. The Meghalaya Board Class 12th Results 2024 were declared today, May 8, 2024, at 10.00 am. Students can check their results online through the official website, i.e., mbose.in. They can also check their results through other official websites, i.e., megresults.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed their board examination can collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools as the online result is a provisional certificate. Students are advised to check their personal details, marks secured in each subject, cumulative and grade mentioned while receiving the hard copy of the mark sheet.

What are the details mentioned in the provisional mark sheet?

Here are the details mentioned in the provisional mark sheet of MBOSE result 2024:

Board Name

Result name

Student’s name

Roll number

Enrollment number

Name of the school

Subject code and name

Marks obtained in theory and practical

Total marks obtained

Passing Status (Pass/Fail)

What are the official websites to check the MBOSE class 12 result 2024?

Here are the official websites to check MBOSE result 2024:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

How to download MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Check and click on "MBOSE 12th Result 2024"

Enter your login credentials, including MBOSE roll number

MBOSE class 12th board result will appear on your screen

You can check and download your MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024 for future reference.

How to check MBOSE result 2024 via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check your MBOSE result 2024 via SMS:

For science students, MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For commerce students, MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For arts students, MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Sohan Bhattacharjee tops Science stream

Sohan Bhattacharjee tops in the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 (Science stream). He scored 483 marks which is the highest among science and commerce students.

While Ferry Filarisha Wann, who is a student of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School (Shillong), has topped the Commerce stream Class 12 final exam, securing 472 marks.

A total of 3,454 students appeared for the MBOSE 12th Science exam, and 3426 students appeared for the examination. A total of 2,985 students managed to clear the Meghalaya Board 12th Science Result 2024.

Over 1292 students get first division, 1555 get second and 138 get a third division in science streams. While in the commerce stream, 679 students get first division, 946 students get second division, and 175 students get third division.