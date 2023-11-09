AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling: Round 3 registration begins today

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What are the documents required for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling Round 3 Registration? Here is the list of documents required for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling Round 3 Registration:
- AACCC issued provisional allotment letter
- Marksheet and passing certificate of class 10 and 12
- NTA issued AIAPGET-2023 admit card
- NTA issued AIAPGET-2023 rank card
- BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS's mark sheet
- BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS degree certificate.
- Candidate must have completed their twelve months Compulsory Rotatory Internship Completion Certificate on or before October 31, 2023
- Permanent registration certificate to the allotted Institute on or before December 1, 2023.
- 8 passport-size photographs and date of birth certificate.
- Caste certificate and Medical fitness certification if required.
How to register for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registration?
- Firstly, visit the official website aaccc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, look for the AACCC NEET PG registration link and click on it.
- A new page will open, and you have to enter your login details.
- Once all the details are shared, you need to make the payment.
- Click on the submit button.
- You can download the page and keep the hard copy for future reference.