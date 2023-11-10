Top tech colleges lower compensation requirement to woo recruiters: Report

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) have lowered their minimum compensation requirements in placement season as they respond to a challenging jobs market, Mint reported on Friday.

It is among various strategies top engineering colleges have reportedly adopted to woo companies that have tight budgets and reduced student intake.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Premium higher education institutes are encouraging students to reach out to companies through social media channels such as LinkedIn. They are using technical journals to seek information about companies and potential recruiters.

Some IITs have also reduced their threshold compensation packages from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

Mint reported that RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru is one example of institutes adopting flexible placement policies. Students receiving offers below a threshold are allowed to explore opportunities with other companies offering higher salaries. This flexibility aims to optimise placement outcomes for students.

Budget constraint lead to less on-campus hiring