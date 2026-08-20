HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 released on hpbose.org; how to check

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 12 final merit list. As per the official notification, the final merit list has been prepared based on the revaluation and rechecking outcomes. Students who showed up for the exams can view the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list 2026 on the official website.

As per the notification, the merit list of the Class 12 annual examination session March 2026 has been finalised on August 17, 2026, after the results of the revaluation/ rechecking announced on July 8, 2026, on the main annual examination result database. The final merit list has been uploaded on the official website, the notification further says.

How to check the HPBOSE Final Merit List 2026? Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website at hpbose.org. Step 2: Click on the Notification section Step 3: Click on the Class 12 final merit list (March 2026) Link ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to release the Round 1 seat allotment soon Step 4: Download the PDF for later reference. About HPBOSE Final Merit List 2026 HPBOSE 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were declared on May 4, 2026. As per the analysis, a total of 81417 students appeared for the March 2026 exams, of whom 74637 passed. The board recorded an overall pass rate of 92.02%. A total of 3071 students were in compartment exams.