HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 released on hpbose.org; how to check

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 12 final merit list. As per the official notification, the final merit list has been prepared based on the revaluation and rechecking outcomes. Students who showed up for the exams can view the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list 2026 on the official website.
As per the notification, the merit list of the Class 12 annual examination session March 2026 has been finalised on August 17, 2026, after the results of the revaluation/ rechecking announced on July 8, 2026, on the main annual examination result database. The final merit list has been uploaded on the official website, the notification further says.
How to check the HPBOSE Final Merit List 2026?
Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website at hpbose.org.
Step 2: Click on the Notification section
Step 3: Click on the Class 12 final merit list (March 2026) Link
HPBOSE 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were declared on May 4, 2026. As per the analysis, a total of 81417 students appeared for the March 2026 exams, of whom 74637 passed. The board recorded an overall pass rate of 92.02%. A total of 3071 students were in compartment exams.
What after the HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026?
The updated physical marksheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates will be sent shortly by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) to the appropriate schools. To obtain your Transfer Certificate (TC), School Leaving Certificate, and Character Certificate, go to your school.
Your immediate next step is to pass these exams if you were put in the compartment category (which applied to 3,071 students this session) rather than on the merit list. For compartment cycle exam schedules and registration deadlines, keep a close eye on the HPBOSE official website.