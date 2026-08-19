AIBE 22 registration 2026: BCI (XXII) online applications to begin today

Today, August 19, 2026, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the AIBE 22 registration procedure. Candidates can register on the official website now for the AIBE 22 exam, which is set for November 29, 2026. The AIBE 22 registration window will be available until October 27, 2026, per the schedule that has been made public.

The AIBE 22 exam is open to qualified applicants who have finished their law degree and those who are in their last year of study. Those who pass the All India Bar Examination will be qualified to practice law in India. On July 18, 2026, the Bar Council of India (BCI) released the AIBE 21 (XXI) results.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates · Registration Commences- August 19, 2026 · Deadline to apply- October 27, 2026 · Deadline to Submit Fee- October 28, 2026 · Admit Card Date- November 14, 2026 · Exam Date- November 28, 2026 · AIBE 22 Result- Between January 7 and 10, 2027. AIBE XXII Registration 2026: Steps to Register and Apply Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindibarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org. Step 2: Click on the New Registration for AIBE 22 link

Step 3: Fill in the email ID, mobile number and other details Step 4: Log in with the application number/ username and password Step 5: Fill in the personal details and academic details as required Step 6: Upload essential documents Step 7: Submit the registration fee ALSO READ: IIT JAM 2027 registrations begin Sept 5 | CBSE KVS, NVS Tier 2 result 2026 Step 8: Save the filled application and click on submit AIBE 22 Registration: Documents required · Recent passport-size photograph · Scanned signature · State bar Council Enrolment Certificate

· LLB degree certificate or mark sheets. AIBE 22 Applications: Details to be filled for new registration · Mobile No · Applicant Email ID · Applicant Name. Following an OTP verification of the email address and mobile number, candidates will receive their application number and be able to create a password. AIBE XXII 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must review the eligibility requirements before submitting their applications for the AIBE 22 exam. Students taking the test must have a 3-year or five-year integrated LLB degree from a recognised university or institute to meet the eligibility requirements.