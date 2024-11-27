Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HTET 2024 postponed: Board to release revised dates soon, check details

Haryana's Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 exams dates which were originally scheduled to take place on December 7 and 8 have been postponed. The BSEH waits for government approval for new dates

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) postponed the date for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. The board has released the official notice stating that the state government approved the proposal to delay the examination. 
 
The HTET level-3 examination was planned to take place on December 7, 2024, from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, while level-2 and Level-1 papers were scheduled to take place on December 8, between 10 am to 12.30 pm and 3 to 5 pm, respectively. 
 
The board hasn't announced the revised exam dates for the HTET 2024 examination and will announce once the dates are confirmed. 
 
The BSEH official notice reads, “The State Government is agreeable with your proposal to postpone the HTET Examination, 2024, scheduled to be held on 07.12.2024 (Saturday) and 08.12.2024 (Sunday), until further orders. Accordingly, the concerned may be informed. Further, the approval regarding the dates to hold the HTET Examination, 2024, may be obtained later.”
 
All the candidates are advised to stay up to date with the official website of BSEH which is expected to be out soon. Once the dates are confirmed, the board will also release the HTET Admit Card 2024 which will be available for download. All the candidates should keep a close eye on the official website to avoid missing any important announcements.
 
The Haryana education board has not shared any specific reason behind the postponement, leaving candidates to eagerly await further updates.
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

