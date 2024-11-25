Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Exam city intimation slip out, details here

RRBs have announced exam city intimation slip for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment exam from the official website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
The city intimation slip for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) position in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment exams has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). On the official website of the RRB they applied to, candidates can obtain the RRB RPF SI exam city slips.
 
The dates of the RRB RPF 2024 recruitment exam for SI positions are December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13. The e-call letters or RRB RPF SI admission cards will be sent out four days before the exam date indicated on the intimation slips. 

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Insights 

According to RRBs, candidates would undergo biometric authentication connected to their Aadhar before being allowed admission to the exam centre. To the exam centre, they must bring their authentic Aadhar cards. 
 
For the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force, RRB is holding a recruitment drive this year to fill 4,208 Constable (Executive) and 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) positions. Exam city slips for open constable positions are still pending. 

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Steps to download exam city intimation slips? 

    • Visit the official website of the RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

    • Open the exam city intimation slip and download link for RPF CEN 01/2024 (Sub-Inspector).
 
    • Fill your registration number and date of birth.
 
    • Send and download the exam city slip.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Essentials 

It is important for candidates to understand that the exam city slip and the admission card are different. The purpose of this document is to let them know about the locations of their exam centres and the day they are scheduled to take the test. This will ensure that they are able to make their travel plans accordingly.
 
They will find the exam centre's address, the time to report, a list of necessary documents, their roll numbers, instructions for the exam day, and more on their admit cards. The computer based test (CBT) examination shall be held on 02nd, 03rd, 09th, 12th & 13th December 2024 nationwide according to the exam centre notified by the board.

RRB RPF SI: Overview 

Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector (RPF SI 2024 Exam) is a national-level exam. Every year, the RPF SI test is held by the Ministry of Railways. This recruitment is being conducted to identify qualified candidates from all around the country for the role of Sub-Inspector of Railway Protection Force for various groups and zones of Indian Railways. 
 
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

