Students taking the Bihar Board exam 2025 are still waiting for the date sheet, even though the Maharashtra Board, UP, and CBSE have already given the dates for the 10th and 12th examinations.

The anticipated date of the Bihar Board's 10th and 12th grade exams is February 2025. The BSEB has been the first to hold the board exams for the past few years. It is anticipated that BSEB would conduct the board exams first in the next year as well.

On December 4, 2023, the Bihar Board published the 2024 exam schedule. In February, the 10th and 12th grade exams were held. Based on this, it is anticipated that the BSEB 10th and 12th exam schedule would be made public in the coming days. The official website, biharboardonline.gov.in, has all the recent information regarding the BSEB Bihar Board Exam timetable 2025.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: How to check class 10, 12th timetable?

Step 1 — Go to the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.gov.in.

Step 2 — Press on the link where the BSEB 10th/12th Exam Timetable 2025 is written.

Step 3 — A PDF file will be displayed.

Step 4 — Press on it and view the complete date sheet.

Step 5 — After checking the date sheet, download and save it. Take a print out for further use.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Past records

In 2024, the Bihar Board 12th grade results were made public on March 23 and the matric results were announced on March 31. Many other boards' exams were still unfinished at this point as well. In the Bihar Board 12th Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, the overall pass rate was 87.21% – the best in the last five years.

In 2024, 11,26,439 people passed the BSEB inter-exam. Whether the Bihar Board can break its record in 2025 or not is yet to be seen.

Between February 15 and February 23, 2024, more than 16 lakh students took the Bihar Board 10th exams. The exam was passed by 13,79,542 students, or 82.91 percent of the students who took it.