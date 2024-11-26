NTA opens JEE main 2025 correction window for two days today; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2025, today, November 26, 2025. Students would have two days to correct their registration form.

Students who want to make the changes can update the details through the official website, at jeemain.nta.nic.in from November 26 to November 27, 2024.

This year, over 13 lakh students registered for the engineering entrance examination, which is an all-time high for Jee Main 2025 registration. With limited early registrations, many experts committed to fading interest in engineering colleges.

In two days, the students can make changes to the registration form. However, there are certain details that candidates cannot change or update like mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, or photographs.

Candidates can update one of the following:

Name

Mother's name

Father's name

They can change all these fields:

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

PAN number

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Subcategory

PwD status

Signature

How to make the changes in the JEE Main 2025?

Here are the steps to change or update the JEE Main 2025:

Firstly visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page check for the session 1 correction link in the activity tab.

Candidates can log in using their credentials.

Select the details you want to update.

Make the necessary changes, update details as required and submit.

Candidates need to make the additional payment if required, otherwise, your page won't be saved.

Then you can submit your correction and download the acknowledgement form.

According to NTA, the candidates can also change the JEE main paper, medium of the examination, and preference of exam cities. The exam city will be allotted as per the candidates' permanent and present address.

It is important to note that if the fee decreases after correction, NTA won't provide any refund.

When will the JEE main 2025 exam take place?

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held from January 22 to 31, 2025. It will be conducted in 13 languages; English, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The testing agency will release the admit card three days before the JEE Main 2025.