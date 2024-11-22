The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) announced Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) results through the official website, i.e., bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the Odisha TET mark sheet through the official website.

The OTET exam 2024 was held on August 17, 2024. The answer key for the same was out on September 19, 2024.

How to check and download OTET Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download OTET results 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e. bseodisha.ac.in.

On the home page check for the 'RESULT OF ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2024' link.

Share your login credentials to the link.

Once you successfully enter your login credentials, your marks will appear on your screen.

You can also download results for future reference.

OTET Result 2024 qualifying marks

General category students need to secure at least 60 per cent or 90 marks out of 150 to pass the exam. Students who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) should secure at least 50 per cent or 75 marks out of 150.

What are the details mentioned in OTET Results 2024?

Here are the details mentioned on OTET Results: