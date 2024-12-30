NDA 1 2025: Registration ends tomorrow at official website, details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for NDA 1 tomorrow, December 31. Aspiring candidates must complete their registration on the official websites, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Important to note: The deadline to pay the NDA 1 application fee for 2025 via cash mode is today, December 30. However, candidates can still pay the fee online until tomorrow, December 31, 2024.

NDA 1 Registration 2025: Age limit

The NDA 2025 registration form can be filled out by candidates who are 16 to 19 years old and have finished or are presently taking the Class 12 exam. After the registration process concludes, the NDA 1 application correction window will be open from January 1 to January 7, 2025.

NDA 1 Exam 2025 Application: Documents required

• Scanned copies of the signature and photo

• Aadhar cards, school picture IDs, voter cards, PAN cards, passports, driver's licenses, and any other photo ID card issued by the state or federal government are all available in PDF format.

• Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets.

NDA 1 Exam 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Route and pick the NDA I Application Form Link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter Part I of the application to finish NDA registration.

Step 4: Proceed to finish Part II of the NDA I application form by logging in with your registration number.

Step 5: End the Part II NDA application form, attach supporting documentation, and finish payment.

Step 6: Enter the NDA application and grab a printout of it.

NDA 1 Exam 2025: Vacancies

The UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025 will fill 406 vacancies, while the CDS I Exam 2025 will fill 457 positions. Based on the training capabilities of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy, positions are provisional and subject to change. For further details, interested candidates can visit UPSC's official website.