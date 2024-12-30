RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates likely to be out soon, here's all you need to know

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the dates for the RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment. Candidates who have registered for the exam are waiting for the exam date announcement.

The official information about the exam date is yet to come, and it is expected that the exams are likely to take place in the first quarter of 2025.

RRB NTPC exam dates

Once the final exam dates are out, candidates can check and download the detailed schedule on their respective regional RRB websites.

The schedule will be out for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated by regularly checking the official websites.

Exam City Intimation Slip

Candidates will also download their Exam City Intimation Slip along with the admit card. This slip will have the details of the city where the candidates have to appear for the exam.

The exam city intimation slip is expected to be released 10 days before the exam allowing candidates to make necessary travel arrangements in case the exam centre is in another city.

Candidates can check and download their Exam City Intimation Slip from the official RRB website using their registration credentials.

How many vacancies are there for RRB NTPC 2024?

The RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies; 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level, offering a wide range of opportunities at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.

The positions are available at different railway zones, which is an attractive opportunity for job seekers across the country.

Undergraduate-level vacancies

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Graduate-level vacancies

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

What are the details mentioned in the RRB NTPC 2024 Admit Card?

The RRB NTPC admit card is an important document for all candidates to enter the examination hall. The admit card will contain important candidates' details such as:

Exam centre address

Exam date

Exam timings

Candidates should make sure that all details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to report to the concerned authorities immediately.

Candidates wouldn't be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card 2204.